Killing Floor: Double Feature Announced for PS4

Tripwire Interactive has announced Killing Floor: Double Feature for the PlayStation 4. It includes Killing Floor 2 and Killing Floor: Incursion. It will launch on May 21 for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Bundling the bloodiest and best chapters from the Killing Floor universe for one great price, Killing Floor: Double Feature comes packed with more gory content than you can shake a disembodied leg at, including the best-selling, co-op, survival horror shooter Killing Floor 2 for PlayStation 4 and the haunting VR survival horror shooter Killing Floor: Incursion for PlayStation VR. The retail version of Killing Floor: Double Feature will also come fully loaded with the fan-favorite Mrs. Foster Playable Character DLC from Killing Floor 2, along with all the Seasonal Content released since the game launched, making it the perfect entry point for newcomers to the series that continues to engage players with regular, high-quality updates.

In Killing Floor 2, join a motley crew of civilians, soldiers, and mercenaries as they band together to fight off waves of murderous Zeds, horrific and monstrous clones that have descended upon continental Europe following an outbreak caused by the Horzine Corporation. Choose from multiple classes, tons of weapons ranging from traditional assault rifles to off-the-wall “Mad Scientist” tools of slaughter, and customize the perfect Zed-slaying warrior with a wide variety of perks geared toward different playstyles and roles. With support for up to six players in Survival Mode, 12 players for Versus Survival, and regular free content updates consisting of new maps, weapons and gameplay enhancements, Killing Floor 2 is the perfect starting point for players looking for FPS multiplayer mayhem on PlayStation 4.

In Killing Floor: Incursion players take on the role of a Horzine Security Forces trainee implanted into a neuro-active simulation. Explore the dark and twisted aftermath of the initial Horzine Corporation outbreak and use guns, blades, and even the detached limbs of fallen enemies to survive hordes of horrific Zeds while uncovering the true purpose of your mysterious mission. With a meticulously murderous attention to visceral, gory detail, the Killing Floor franchise has always been known for, co-op multiplayer, and the survival Holdout Mode, Killing Floor: Incursion stands strong as a violent and immersive companion for PlayStation VR.

Together, Killing Floor 2 and Killing Floor: Incursion join forces for the first time ever to bring players the most complete and immersive Killing Floor experience exclusively to on the PlayStation 4 with Killing Floor: Double Feature.

