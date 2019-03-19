RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Out Now for the Epic Games Store - News

Publisher Atari and developer Nvizzio Creations announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures is available now for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store for $29.99. The game was previously released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Casual, user-friendly park simulation and a cheery new visual style let players of all ages create the theme park of their dreams!

Players have three distinct game modes to build their entertainment empire—exciting Adventure Mode, tricky Scenarios and the open Sandbox. Over 120 wonderfully wacky rides, restaurants, and shops guarantee that parks burst with eye-catching action, and the intuitive coaster builder lets players create wild, death-defying coasters with ease. Four unique themed environments, along with water and terrain options, ensure every park is distinct and exciting. Becoming a RollerCoaster Tycoon has never been this fun or this easy!

