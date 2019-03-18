Oddworld: Soulstorm Trailers Provides a Glimpse at a Cinematic - News

Oddworld Inhabitants released a cinematic trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm at the Unity keynote at GDC 2019.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination. A fresh narrative—a complete story retake inspired by our original tale. A big visual and cinematic leap aiming to break new ground for Oddworld. Intelligent new mechanics, twisted new devices enabling highly explosive deviousness. A dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has no release date or platforms.

