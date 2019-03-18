The Messenger Limited Run Physical Edition Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Limited Run Games announced it will open pre-orders for a limited run physical edition of The Messenger for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 tomorrow, March 19 at 1pm ET for $34.99. Pre-orders will remain open until April 2 and the number of copies released will be based on the number of pre-orders.

The physical edition of the game will ship in June.

We're happy to be offering an exclusive cover variant of @specialreserves' The Messenger on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo tomorrow at 1pm EDT! 🐱‍👤



Please note the cover pictured below is a placeholder - our finished cover will be revealed soon. pic.twitter.com/C40lDJ67Rr — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 18, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.

Key Features:

Dynamic, acrobatic gameplay and ultra tight controls worthy of an epic ninja adventure.

Character upgrades, new abilities, hidden levels, and branching paths to discover.

Meticulously designed 8-bit and 16-bit sprites, animations, and backgrounds in the spirit of the classics.

A memorable cast of offbeat villains, bosses, and associates.

Original soundtrack by renowned chiptune composer Rainbowdragoneyes, handmade using Famitracker.

