Devil May Cry 5 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 318 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Devil May Cry 5 has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts in its second week, according to IGEA for the week ending March 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Devil May Cry 5 Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 Anthem Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metro Exodus New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week have not been posted.

