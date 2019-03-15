Devil May Cry 5 Fights Its Way to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Devil May Cry 5 has debuted at the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Devil May Cry 5 Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 Anthem Kingdom Hearts III Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Jump Force Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Just Cause 4

