Devil May Cry 5 Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 286 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Devil May Cry 5 has debuted at top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 10th week of 2019.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe drops one spot to second, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 10, 2019:

Devil May Cry 5 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry: New Dawn Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Party FIFa 19 Metro Exodus Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles