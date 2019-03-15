Devil May Cry 5 Behind-The-Scenes Video Showcases the Design Philosophy - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom has released a new developer diary for Devil May Cry 5 that showcases the design philosophy for the game.

View it below:

Devil May Cry 5 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles