Beat Saber Tops 1 Million Units Sold - Sales

posted 57 minutes ago

Head of Marketing at Beat Games Michaela Dvorak has told UploadVR the virtual reality game, Beat Saber, has sold more than one million units.

"In February we reached 1 million sold copies across all platforms," said Michaela Dvorak.





Beat Saber is available now for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality.

