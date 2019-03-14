Sniper Elite 4 Sequel and VR Game is in Development - News

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley revealed in a video the developer is working on a sequel to Sniper Elite 4, as well as a virtual reality game in the series.

"I am delighted to be able to announce that we are working on a sequel to Sniper Elite 4," said Kingsley. "It’s still very early in development. We are not going to be talking about it for at least a year, but the team here are busy here working away in the background to create the latest greatest Sniper Elite experience."

View the video below:

