Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Lands on the Switch in 2019

Rebellion announced Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The game includes base game, all the DLC, and exclusive local wireless multiplayer and motion controls.

View the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The latest chapter in the award-winning series, SNIPER ELITE 3 takes players to the unforgiving yet exotic terrain of North Africa in a savage conflict against Germany’s infamous Afrika Korps.



Stalk your targets through the twisting canyons, lush oases and ancient cities of the Western Desert in the deadly rush to sabotage a Nazi super-weapons programme that could end Allied resistance for good.



Use stealth, planning and execution to hunt your targets – whether human or machine. From signature long distance kills, to melee takedowns, distractions and explosive traps, you are as deadly up close as you are from afar.



It must end here. You are the turning point. Because one bullet can change history...

Key Features:



Award-winning gunplay – Experience celebrated rifle ballistics honed to perfection. Take account of distance, gravity, wind, even your heart rate for intensely satisfying third person combat.

– Experience celebrated rifle ballistics honed to perfection. Take account of distance, gravity, wind, even your heart rate for intensely satisfying third person combat. Expansive new environments – Stalk huge multi-route levels with multiple primary and secondary objectives than can be tackled in any order. Never play the same way twice.

– Stalk huge multi-route levels with multiple primary and secondary objectives than can be tackled in any order. Never play the same way twice. Real tactical choice – Adapt to any situation. Use stealth, distraction, traps and sound masking . If things go hot, use the new Relocate mechanic to slip into the shadows and start the hunt again on your own terms.

– Adapt to any situation. Use stealth, distraction, traps and sound masking . If things go hot, use the new Relocate mechanic to slip into the shadows and start the hunt again on your own terms. Revamped human X-Ray Kill cam – The acclaimed X-Ray kill-cam is back and bolder than ever, including a detailed muscle layers, 3D mesh particles and the complete human circulatory system.

– The acclaimed X-Ray kill-cam is back and bolder than ever, including a detailed muscle layers, 3D mesh particles and the complete human circulatory system. New X-Ray vehicle takedowns – See vehicles disintegrate in intricate detail with X-Ray vehicle takedowns. Multi-stage destruction allows you to take out armoured cars, trucks and Tiger tanks piece-by-piece.

– See vehicles disintegrate in intricate detail with X-Ray vehicle takedowns. Multi-stage destruction allows you to take out armoured cars, trucks and Tiger tanks piece-by-piece. Tense adversarial multiplayer – Five unique modes of online competitive action. Earn Medals and Ribbons as you play. Gain XP across all game modes, customise your character, weapons and loadout. Become a true Sniper Elite!

– Five unique modes of online competitive action. Earn Medals and Ribbons as you play. Gain XP across all game modes, customise your character, weapons and loadout. Become a true Sniper Elite! Explosive co-op play – Play the entire campaign in two player online co-op, or put your teamwork to the ultimate test in two dedicated co-op modes, Overwatch and Survival.

– Play the entire campaign in two player online co-op, or put your teamwork to the ultimate test in two dedicated co-op modes, Overwatch and Survival. Customise your experience – Veteran or Rookie, play your way. Turn off all assistance and turn up the AI, or customise the experience to your preferred playstyle. Tweak the regularity of X-Ray kill cams, or turn them off all together.

