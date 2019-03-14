Devil May Cry 5 Adds Bloody Palace Mode on April 1 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced the Bloody Palace Mode will release as a free update for Devil May Cry 5 on April 1.

Here is an overview of the Bloody Palace Mode:

Bloody Palace is a survival mode that pits you against hordes of increasingly difficult enemies and bosses whilst racing against the ticking timer. Play as Dante, Nero or V in Bloody Palace Mode through multiple levels of enemies and truly test your SSStylish skills.



Devil May Cry 5 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

