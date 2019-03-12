Devil May Cry 5 Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

Devil May Cry 5 has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending March 9. It is the first game to debut at the top since 2013's DmC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 climbs three spots to second as sales increased three percent, while Anthem drops to fourth as sales slide 62 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Devil May Cry 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Anthem FIFA 19 Far Cry: New Dawn The LEGO Movie 2: Videogame Super Smash Bros Ultimate Metro Exodus Grand Theft Auto V

