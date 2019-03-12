FIFA 19 Retakes the Top Spot on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 19 (PS4) has retaken the top spot on the Italian charts in the ninth week of 2019, according to AESVI. The Xbox One version debuted in fifth.

DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4) debuted in 4th place. The Xbox One version debuted in 34th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 9, 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Anthem (PS4) Dirt Rally 2.0 (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Jump Force (PS4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4)

