Switch vs PS4 in the US VGChartz Gap Charts January 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 953 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 29,289 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,224,529 – Switch
Total Lead: 1,754,296 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 10,770,964
PS4 Total Sales: 9,016,668
In January 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The PlayStation 4 sold 29.289 more units than the Nintendo Switch in the last month. However, the Switch has sold 1.22 million more units in the last year. The Switch currently leads by 1.75 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 10.77 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 9.02 million units during the same timeframe.
1 Comments
Hopefully sales for Switch don't become front-loaded like the Wii...
That all depends on what Nintendo has in store after Pokιmon Sword & Shield. I knows there's games like MP4, and such, but if the first party releases are front loaded like they typically are for Nintendo systems, then the sales will front loaded too.
Nintendo also has PS5 and NextBox to consider as well.
The difference will be however, is that they're focusing on 1 device now like Sony and Microsoft have been doing for years. So Nintendo will be able to support the Switch with software well into its final years of being Nintendo's flagship console.
We honestly haven't scratched the surface of the Software Output Nintendo will be able to achieve due to their software teams merging. This won't be front loaded like the WIi, this is essentially a handheld device that's getting support similar to the 3DS but even more so.
Switch has also yet to see any sort of traditional full scale price drop of any kind. We'll see what it's really made of probably by the end of year 4. What the Switch is showing is momentum equal if not surpassing the PS4 and again, Nintendo's heaviest hitters have arguably not hit the system just yet. This is in itself an entirely different situation than the Wii was in.
