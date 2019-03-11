Check Out Rinze Himenogi Gameplay Video for LoveR - News

Kadokawa Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the love simulation game, LoveR, that features Rinze Himenogi.

View it below:

LoveR will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 14.

