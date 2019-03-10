Buy a Nintendo Switch and Get 50% Off a Mario Game for Mar10 Day - News

/ 663 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo is celebrating Mar10 Day by offering people who purchase a Nintendo Switch at select retailers a 50 percent discount on one of five Mario games. The games include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

The offer ends on Saturday, March 16. The select retailers include GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Celebrate #MAR10Day with some of his #NintendoSwitch adventures! Purchase a select Nintendo Switch system and get 50% off one of these five Mario games! Offer ends 3/16; while supplies last. https://t.co/WiiRofkDU2 pic.twitter.com/zNQ1RbpVH0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles