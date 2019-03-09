PS4 vs Xbox One in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2019 Update - Sales

/ 720 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 Vs. XOne US:

Gap change in latest month: 74,079 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,019,221 – PS4

Total Lead: 3,730,932 – PS4

PS4 Total Sales: 28,442,180

Xbox One Total Sales: 24,711,248

In January 2019 the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One grew in favor of the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 sold 74,079 more units than the Xbox One in the last month. The PlayStation 4 has also sold 1.02 million more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 3.73 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 28.44 Million units, while the Xbox One has sold 24.71 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles