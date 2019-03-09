Days Gone Goes Gold - News

posted 13 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio announced has Left Alive gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

Our team has done it! #DaysGone has gone gold.



It's been quite the ride and we can't wait for you experience our game on April 26. pic.twitter.com/xnD5VTnbew — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) March 9, 2019

Days Gone will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 26.

