Far Cry New Dawn Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Far Cry New Dawn has retaken the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 3.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Far Cry New Dawn Anthem Red Dead Redemption 2 Dirt Rally 2.0 The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Kingdom Hearts III NBA 2K19 Jump Force Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Anthem Trials Rising Assassin's Creed Odyssey Just Cause 3 Watch Dogs 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Far Cry 5 Hearts of Iron IV Assassin's Creed Origins

