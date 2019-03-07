GRIS Tops 300,000 Units Sold - Sales

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nomada Studio announced GRIS has surpassed 300,000 units sold. To celebrate the milestone the game has been discounted by 15 percent for a limited time.

GRIS Undone is a free update that includes a small catalog of unused music and designs browsable from the menu!



Thanks to the 300,000 people that have enjoyed our story so far.



GRIS is available for 15% off for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/JsAyBTu1B9 — Nomada Studio - G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) March 7, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Free of danger, frustration or death, players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of GRIS’ world becomes accessible.

GRIS is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, GRIS will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.

GRIS is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

