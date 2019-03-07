Aggelos Release Date Revealed for NS, PS4, X1 - News

Publishers PQube and LookAtMyGame, and developer Wonderboy Bobi announced Aggelos will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox one on April 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Step through time and discover a mesmerizing new action-RPG that looks like it was plucked straight out of the 16-bit era, but plays like a modern-day marvel! Inspired by non-linear Japanese retro adventures such as Wonder Boy In Monster World, Aggelos hurls players into the middle of a colossal struggle for survival as beings from another dimension threaten to invade the peaceful Kingdom of Lumen. Bursting with secrets and side-quests, and boasting slick melee combat that any 2D action game would envy, Aggelos is the perfect combination of retro style and modern-day game design.

Key Features:

A vast kingdom to explore – Venture through forests, seas, cave systems and ancient temples as you seek to uncover the magical elements needed to save the world from total annihilation.

– Venture through forests, seas, cave systems and ancient temples as you seek to uncover the magical elements needed to save the world from total annihilation. A classical non-linear adventure – Explore a sprawling world that gradually reveals itself, Metroidvania-style, as you gain new abilities and equipment.

– Explore a sprawling world that gradually reveals itself, Metroidvania-style, as you gain new abilities and equipment. Deadly encounters – Thwart towering bosses and their tricky minions as you take on perilous mainline quests and optional odd-jobs for the people of Lumen.

– Thwart towering bosses and their tricky minions as you take on perilous mainline quests and optional odd-jobs for the people of Lumen. Tactical depth – Unlock magical abilities and high-level attacks, expertly chaining these immense powers together to clear screens of enemies in seconds.

– Unlock magical abilities and high-level attacks, expertly chaining these immense powers together to clear screens of enemies in seconds. Stunning sprite art – Forget out-of-place modern art: Aggelos boasts superlative character designs and animations while remaining proudly, and faithfully, 16-bit through and through.

– Forget out-of-place modern art: Aggelos boasts superlative character designs and animations while remaining proudly, and faithfully, 16-bit through and through. Memorable chiptunes – Lose yourself to a retro-inspired soundtrack that floods the Kingdom of Lumen with life.

