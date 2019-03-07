Xenon Racer Trailer Showcases Boston and Lake Louise - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer 3DClouds announced has released a new trailer for Xenon Racer that showcases Boston and Lake Louise.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the year 2030, the first flying cars have been invented and the World Federation Racing Championship is preparing for a new era of racing with hybrid cars. To give teams time to adjust to this fundamental transition, the Federation issues a season’s pause. Four of the world’s leading hybrid electric car manufacturers get together and decide to bridge this gap by organizing “Xenon,” a once in a lifetime championship for rookie drivers, to help test the new technology with car prototypes running on a combination of electricity and Xenon gas.

The Federation does not approve of this rogue championship and their missing endorsement means that the usual international race tracks cannot be used. Therefore, the gravity defying racing action takes place in the bustling streets of cities worldwide, such as Shanghai in China and Miami in the USA. There are also races at more serene places; the Cote d’Azur in France and Lake Louise in Canada. All of these locations are displayed in the new trailer.

Xenon Racer will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on March 26.

