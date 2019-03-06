Quantcast
Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa Western Release Date Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 361 Views

Publisher PQube and developer Art Co. announced Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in Europe on May 31 and in North America on June 4.

The retail release of the game will feature a "beautiful set of art cards and stickers."

