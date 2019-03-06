Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa Western Release Date Revealed - News

/ 361 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Art Co. announced Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in Europe on May 31 and in North America on June 4.

The retail release of the game will feature a "beautiful set of art cards and stickers."

We're happy to announce that Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa will be coming to #PS4, #Switch, and #Steam on May 31st in Europe, and June 4th in NA! The physical edition will include a beautiful set of art cards and stickers! #Kotodama #visualnovel https://t.co/iotMtaICRs pic.twitter.com/F4bNG1opMw — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) March 6, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles