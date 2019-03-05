Red Dead Online Beta Update Adds New Weapon, Fool’s Gold Free Roam Event - News

/ 434 Views

by, posted 22 hours ago

Rockstar has released a new update for Red Dead Online that adds new a new gun, the Evans Repeater, the Fool's Gold Free Roam event, and more.

Check out the patch notes for the update below:

New Weapon: Evans Repeater

The Evans Repeater is a powerful long-range rifle that’s known for being in John Marston’s arsenal during the events of Red Dead Redemption. The Evans Repeater has a high bullet capacity and is deadly at medium and long distances, with an especially high rate of fire. It also has customization options like Stocks, Sights and Wraps – to make this an essential part of your character’s weapon inventory. You can pick one up now directly from the Wheeler, Rawson & Co catalogue or at any Gunsmith.

You always need to be prepared to go out in a blaze of glory, but a little armor can delay the inevitable. This is the idea behind the Fool’s Gold Free Roam event. Fool’s Gold is the latest addition to the rotating roster of Free Roam Events, a selection of special competitive game types that periodically invite you to participate as you roam across the world of the Red Dead Online Beta. When you opt-into a Free Roam Event you’ll automatically join the event location before it begins. Like all Free Roam events, Fool’s Gold is a quick and easy way to jump into some fun competition and rack up a little extra XP and cash. It’s also a great way to quickly complete weapon, kill or combat-related Daily Challenges without attacking players in an open session.

In Fool’s Gold, you will battle other players to wear the Golden Armor, taking down opponents while wearing it to earn points. You can also score points by taking out a rival player that’s wearing the Golden Armor, which then puts the armor up for grabs to whoever reaches it first.

In addition to Fool’s Gold, there are a range of other Free Roam Events regularly taking place across the five states in the Red Dead Online Beta:

Cold Dead Hands : Fight for control over a target for the longest amount of time.

: Fight for control over a target for the longest amount of time. Competitive Challenges : Compete to get the highest score in a given, randomly-selected challenge within a set time limit (currently includes Bow, Headshot, Horseback, Longarm, and Sidearm Kill Challenges).

: Compete to get the highest score in a given, randomly-selected challenge within a set time limit (currently includes Bow, Headshot, Horseback, Longarm, and Sidearm Kill Challenges). Dispatch Rider : Posses compete to be the first to deliver a horse to the assigned destination.

: Posses compete to be the first to deliver a horse to the assigned destination. King of the Castle : Compete to gain and maintain control of the castle area by staying alive inside of it - whoever controls the active area for the highest percentage of the event time wins.

: Compete to gain and maintain control of the castle area by staying alive inside of it - whoever controls the active area for the highest percentage of the event time wins. Master Archer : Compete to score the most points by hitting the most targets as accurately as you can within the time limit.

Like all Free Roam Events in the Red Dead Online Beta, Fool’s Gold can be played as individual free-for-alls or as skirmishes between Posses. To join Fool’s Gold, look for an alert to pop-up on screen while in Free Roam and then accept the invite. If a Posse leader accepts an invite to Fool’s Gold (or any other Red Dead Online Beta Free Roam Event) then their Posse members will automatically join the event with the posse leader. As the Red Dead Online Beta continues and we gain more data and feedback from players, we will continue to add new Free Roam events and a lot more.

New Care Package

We appreciate all the support you’ve shown thus far during the beta period, and this week all Red Dead Online Beta participants will receive a special care package (redeemed either at your camp’s lockbox or at any post office across the five states) as a show of our appreciation. This includes a host of items to help you survive life on the frontier and tackle any new Daily Challenges in Free Roam or Free Roam Events, on mission or in a Showdown Series:

60x High Velocity Pistol Ammo

60x High Velocity Repeater Ammo

2x Fire Bottles

8x Fire Arrows

2x Jolly Jack’s

2x Potent Horse Medicine

1x Lake Lure

As an added bonus, anyone who completes five Daily Challenges at any point between now and March 11 will be gifted one Special Spinner next week. The Special Spinner is a handy lure to catch fish of all sizes that cannot be lost if you ever cut the line.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles