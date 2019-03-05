Anthem Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

Anthem (PS4) has debuted in first on the Italian charts in the eighth week of 2019, according to AESVI. The Xbox One version debuted in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 8, 2019:

Anthem (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Jump Force (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Anthem (XOne) Metro Exodus (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Far Cry New Dawn (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4)

