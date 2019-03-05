This Week's Deals With Gold - Fallout 4, Unravel Two - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 534 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 12 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|A Way Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Aaero*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|ARK: Aberration
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Extinction
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Scorched Earth
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorers Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Survival Evolved*
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG
|Armello
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Armello – Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Asdivine Hearts
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Attack of the Earthlings
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Banner Saga 3
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield World War Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Beholder Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Big Crown: Showdown*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|BioShock: The Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bombslinger*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Cannon Brawl
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Chronus Arc
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Claire: Extended Cut*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Age
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Distrust
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|EA Sports 19 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|EA Sports NHL 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|EA Sports UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Everspace – Encounters
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Everspace*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Fallout 4*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Automatron*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Season Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Medium Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 5 XXL Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Fernz Gate
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|FIFA 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA 19 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA 19 – NHL 19 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA The Journey Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|FORCED
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 and Hot Wheels Expansion Bundle*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Goliath
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Haimrik*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Hand of Fate
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Has-Been Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Complete Force Grey Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Minsc & Boo Starter Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Outfit Pack: Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Insane Robots
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|King’s Guard TD
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|KYURINAGA’S REVENGE
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|L.A. Noire*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Madden NFL 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 19 – FIFA 19 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 19: Hall Of Fame Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Maria The Witch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mordheim: City Of The Damned – Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MotoGP 18*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|MXGP Pro*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|NBA Live 19 All-Star Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 19 99 Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 19 99 Edition Incentive
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Out of the Box: Xbox Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Plague Road*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 No-Brainerz Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Super Fertilizer Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Torch And Tail Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Professional Farmer 2017
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Pure Farming 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Q.U.B.E 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Ride 2*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Serial Cleaner*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP Credits Bronze Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Credits Diamond Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Credits Gold Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Credits Silver Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Welcome Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Surviving Mars – Space Race
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Surviving Mars: Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Symmetry
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|The BioWare Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge: A Walk In The Park*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|The Surge: The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Thea: The Awakening
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Extra Large Pack 11530 GR Credits
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Large Pack 7285 GR Credits
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Medium Pack 3840 GR Credits
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Small Pack 1700 GR Credits
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys The Division – 1050 Premium Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys The Division – 2400 Premium Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys The Division – 4600 Premium Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancys The Division – 7200 Premium Credits Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Torment: Tides Of Numenera*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition-
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Trulon: The Shadow Engine
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Unravel Two
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Unravel Yarny Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|We Are The Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|WWE 2K19 Season Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|WWE 2K19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|X-Morph: Defense
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
|Zenith
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox RPG Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alone In The Dark*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|BioShock 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Burnout Revenge
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Command & Conquer 3
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Command & Conquer Red Alert 3
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Crysis
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Crysis 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Crysis 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob 2*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Legacy Edition
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Fantastic Pets*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto IV*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – Teeth of Naros
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – The Legend of Dead Kel
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Meet The Robinsons *
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
