Nintendo Switch Turns 2, Here Are Some Sales Figures - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 2,119 Views
The Nintendo Switch turned two years old over the weekend. The hybrid console released worldwide on March 3, 2017.
The Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 31.15 million units worldwide as of February 9, 2019. Looking at the regional breakdown, it has sold 10.92 million units in the US, 8.28 million units in Europe and 7.39 million units in Japan.
Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling games on the Switch as of December 31, 2018, according to figures from Nintendo:
10th. Kirby Star Allies - 2.42 Million
9th. Mario Tennis Aces - 2.53 Million
8th. 1-2-Switch 2.83 Million
7th. Super Mario Party - 5.30 Million
6th. Splatoon 2 - 8.27 Million
5th. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! And Eevee! - 10.00 Million
4th. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 11.68 Million
3rd. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 12.08 Million
2nd. Super Mario Odyssey - 13.76 Million
1st. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 15.02 Million
10 Comments
These software sales are amazing.
By the time the Switch turns 6, the entire top 10 will be over 10 million.
At this rate and considering what they have already announced, it can possibly already be the case when it turns 4.
- +2
In addition to the ones they have now, we can add Splatoon 2, Pokemon Sword/Shield, and Animal Crossing as guarantees. I also think Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Party will both get to that mark. That makes 10 right there, and it could even happen before its 3rd birthday next year depending on how good the legs of Mario Maker and Mario Party are and how strong the launches of Pokemon and Animal Crossing are.
- 0
We can already count on Animal Crossing and Pokemon. Maybe Mario Maker 2 will be a 10m seller. I have faith.
- +1
The top 6 are the really impressive titles. Those bottom 3 are going to be knocked out of top 10 by the end of the year. Hard to say about Mario Party. It might hold onto the top 10 for a while.
Oh how I loathe 1-2 Switch. People, please stop buying it.
So in just 2 years, the Switch has as many 10M selling games as the PS2 had in it's lifetime. Pretty crazy.
Even if it's for the first half of the year I'm glad to see Kirby in that Top 10 :D
Wow, Nintendo's games are killing it. But man, Mario Party really has surprised me with its sales.
I wonder if Smash might be close to 15M by the end of fiscal year (march 31).
Beast!
Not a single 3rd Party game in the Top 10...
Is that surprising? Most people buy Nintendo consoles for Nintendo games plus the majority of 3rd party games consist of indies, late ports and niche titles. Which currently available 3rd party games should be at ~2.5 million by now?
- +3
Their top 10 from their fiscal reports only includes 1st party titles afaik.
- +1
This is from Nintendos fiscal reports, which only includes first party games. VGC, which only counts physical (in above numbers digital is included) has Mario+Rabbids above 2.5 million, so it would be in this TOP 10. Minecraft has already 1.9M physical and already sold for months only digital before physical release, so it is probably already above 3 million.
- +1
Maybe because Nintendo makes some of the best games, and they are exclusive to the system. Just a guess.
- +1
@Mnementh - I'd be willing to bet that the majority of people who (1) already owned Switches before the Minecraft physical release, and (2) currently own it for Switch in any form, likely own digital copies. So I'd be willing to venture that 3m is a very conservative number.
- 0