Nintendo Switch Turns 2, Here Are Some Sales Figures

The Nintendo Switch turned two years old over the weekend. The hybrid console released worldwide on March 3, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 31.15 million units worldwide as of February 9, 2019. Looking at the regional breakdown, it has sold 10.92 million units in the US, 8.28 million units in Europe and 7.39 million units in Japan.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling games on the Switch as of December 31, 2018, according to figures from Nintendo:

10th. Kirby Star Allies - 2.42 Million

9th. Mario Tennis Aces - 2.53 Million

8th. 1-2-Switch 2.83 Million

7th. Super Mario Party - 5.30 Million

6th. Splatoon 2 - 8.27 Million

5th. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! And Eevee! - 10.00 Million

4th. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 11.68 Million

3rd. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 12.08 Million

2nd. Super Mario Odyssey - 13.76 Million

1st. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 15.02 Million

