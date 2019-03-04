Spencer: 'We Want to Bring Game Pass to Any Device that Somebody Wants to Play On' - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview revealed Microsoft wants to bring Game Pass to any device that consumers want to play on.

"We want to bring Game Pass to any device that somebody wants to play on," said Spencer. "Not just because it’s our business, but really because the business model allows for people to consume and find games that they wouldn’t have played in any other space."

Spencer was asked that if releasing more of its games on other platforms would "cannibalize console sales." He said that consoles is not where you make the money.

"That is not where you make money," said Spencer. "The business inside of games is really selling games, and selling access to games and content in means like that is the fundamental business. So if you open it up, the more often people can play, the more they’re enjoying the art form. It increases the size of the business."

During the last quarter Xbox hardware sales declined 19 percent year-on-year, while sales from software and services grew 32 percent.

