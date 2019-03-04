Spencer: 'We Want to Bring Game Pass to Any Device that Somebody Wants to Play On' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,651 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview revealed Microsoft wants to bring Game Pass to any device that consumers want to play on.
"We want to bring Game Pass to any device that somebody wants to play on," said Spencer. "Not just because it’s our business, but really because the business model allows for people to consume and find games that they wouldn’t have played in any other space."
Spencer was asked that if releasing more of its games on other platforms would "cannibalize console sales." He said that consoles is not where you make the money.
"That is not where you make money," said Spencer. "The business inside of games is really selling games, and selling access to games and content in means like that is the fundamental business. So if you open it up, the more often people can play, the more they’re enjoying the art form. It increases the size of the business."
During the last quarter Xbox hardware sales declined 19 percent year-on-year, while sales from software and services grew 32 percent.
Thanks GeekWire.
10 Comments
I mean they've already admitted defeat so why not.
Did they? When?
No link or just failed downvotes?
Is PS Now a waving of the white flag?
I wasn't aware that PS Now had new PS4 exclusive releases on the day of launch. Gonna sub and stream God of War and Spiderman right now.
PS Now doesn't have those in its service?
That's the joke.
In other words comparing PS Now to Xbox Game Pass is nonsensical.
Yes, yes, waving the white flag.
But they want to do this. Consoles don't really make money.
Perhaps not, but their service model will not have any big budget games, that is the disadvantage. It would not make any money with those game budgets, too bad because I was kinda interested in the next Xbox.
More like casting out his web.
Random Matt - Umm Forza Horizon 4 is on GamePass followed by the next Halo game. I don't understand your point here.
Microsoft is trying to take videogames to the same place that middleware for making games has gone. In the past you just paid just once for Photoshop or 3DS Max and owned it forever. These days you have to subscribe to a service, and once you unsubscribe you lose access. Subscribing costs significantly more money in the long run. MS doesn't want to sell you software, they want you renting services from them. Why? Because Games as a Service (or GaaS) makes way more money, while stripping consumers of their rights. In 2013 MS tried to kill the used games market and failed. Now they are slowly transitioning to GaaS as a second attempt to kill game ownership.
Oh, and just to be clear, Gamepass will eventually be $20 a month with XBL needed to play online. This way MS will have you paying multiple times over for the same product. The same way that Office is rented out now. The same way that you have to buy a new Windows license everytime you build a new PC, or alter your old one enough.
It'l only be a matter of time until the next OS becomes publicly subscribe only, just like they currently do with Enterprise/company OS usage. Once this happens, I'm sticking with 10 and then waiting to hop onto Linux, because sod paying to use an OS each month.
Yeah, I'd love that. If the PC had GoG for all games, and perfect Linux compatibility for all games that would be amazing. PC would be my main platform then for sure.
It would be a good selling point and an advantage for Valve/GoG if that were to ever happen. They'd definitely get my votes for sure.
to be fair, you only need a new license for windows if you are using an OEM one and you change hardware, if you swap out HDD's but had a legit copy of windows 7 which upgraded to 10 all you need to do is call MS and they'll shift over your OS to the new hardware over the phone with a little help from remote assistant. Takes maybe 30mins.
"the business model allows for people to consume and find games that they wouldn't have played in any other space." - A.K.A. People are more likely to play bad games if they are included in Gamepass.
Of course. It's the same reason Playstation Now appeared on Samsung TVs.
Good bye MS. I guess they will stick around for one more generation trying to be the "Netflix" of gaming with mediocre exclusives and than fade into obscurity like they usually do with hardware platforms. Good riddance... Honestly their output in the last 8-9 years made them redundant to the industry. Maybe Turn 10 can live on later on under Sony, Nintendo or as an independent developer.
Honestly if you look at the content there are only a handful of titles that you can't get on another consoles and namely most of it is available on PSNow. So how is this viable on a device like the PlayStation or are they only kidding when they say they want it on any device that someone wants to play on when the single highly used 'gaming device' is the PS4. Smart phones are a collection of devices.
There are tons of games not available on the PS4 or Switch. I fail to see your point.
I'm game. Bring to Switch.
Lol @ some of these comments. When Ms wants to put a streaming service on other devices, it's admitting defeat. Yet it's revolutionary when another company does it. We all have some form of bias on various subjects whether big or small but at least try to realise you have them and act accordingly...
what other company did it?
One reason why i liked MS this generation. Console Wars is childish. Glad someone is putting a stop to it.
By trying to win it for all eternity, that doesn't stop it, it just means they want to win it, which is childish onto itself.
I'll be glad when the wars end, with zero winners and no chances of comebacks to continue such a crappy and pointless war.
