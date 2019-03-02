Switch vs DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,498 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 721,978 – DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,056,470 - DS
Total Lead: 4,758,847 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 30,649,113
DS Total Sales: 25,890,266
January 2019 is the 22nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the DS 721,978 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has caught up by 2.06 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the DS by 4.76 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 30.65 million units, while the DS sold 25.89 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Interesting. I didn't know the Switch was ahead of the DS for 100% of the time so far. It's going to be close this year, especially in a couple of months when DS gets it's corresponding holidays. Most likely the DS will barely pull ahead until the Switch holidays.
Punctual to the japanese release of the DS Lite the momentum turned hard in favor of the DS. Month 20 should be worldwide release, which is kinda overwritten here by the different holiday seasons and Switch getting into one. But just look how different the curve of the lead looks for the last holiday season and the one before. First time Switch had the better momentum on it's side, now directly after the holidays for Switch the lead is already dwindling again. And we haven't reached the next holidays for DS. No way Switch stays ahead, and as I don't expect 150M for Switch the DS will probably keep the lead forever.
Whens ds lite?