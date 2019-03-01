Anthem Tops the New Zealand Charts in First Week - Sales

posted 23 hours ago

Anthem has debuted at the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 24.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Anthem Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force Metro Exodus Kingdom Hearts III Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spyro Reignited Trilogy NBA 2K19

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Anthem Yakuza Kiwami Far Cry New Dawn Just Cause 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Jump Force Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Metro Exodus Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

