Check Out the Story So Far in New Devil May Cry 5 Trailer - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 23 hours ago

Capcom has released a new trailer for Devil May Cry 5 that tells the story so far in the series.

View it below:

Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. A demo is out now for the Xbox One.

