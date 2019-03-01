Anthem Enters the Swiss Charts at the Top - Sales

Anthem has debuts at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the eighth week of 2019.

Far Cry: New Dawn remains in second, while last weeks top game, Metro Exodus, drops to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 8, 2019:

Anthem Far Cry: New Dawn Metro Exodus New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Jump Force FIFA 19 Super Mario Party Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super ario Odyssey

