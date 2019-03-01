Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,309 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 107,906 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,241,976 - Switch
Total Lead: 3,823,854 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 30,649,113
3DS Total Sales: 26,825,259
January 2019 is the 23rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 107,906 units when compared to the 3DS during the same timeframe and by 3.24 million units in favor of the Switch in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 3.82 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 30.65 million units, while the 3DS sold 26.83 million units during the same timeframe.
4 Comments
3DS peaked early. Switch is going to keep pulling further and further ahead.
It is strange how much stronger the momentum of Switch is compared to 3DS at this point and how much weaker compared to Wii. Extrapolating from that someone could conclude Switch sells a big chunk less (say 20M) than Wii, and a big chunk more (say 20M) than 3DS. Looking at the end result though, that are conflicting informations. We know the Wii dropped hard after it's peak, so probably Switch can catch up later to Wii.
At best, I could see the 3DS winning September and October (Monster Hunter 4 and Pokemon X/Y, respectively) but that's if Animal Crossing doesn't release during one of those two months. Otherwise, it should be all Switch moving forward.
Animal Crossing doesn't even need to be released those months. How about Dragon Quest XI S for instance, which is set to release in that timeframe? Even though it's a late port, it's also the best version of the game, so certainly quite a few will double-dip.
And that's not counting all the other games which have no set date yet. I'm pretty sure that 3DS sales spike will not be enough to counter Switch sales by that time anymore
Does anyone know the 3ds total for 2013?