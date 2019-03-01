PlayStation Vita Production Has Ended in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,553 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it has ended the production of the PlayStation Vita in Japan.
The PlayStation Vita launched in Japan in December 2011 and in February 2012 in North America and Europe.
Thanks Gematsu.
9 Comments
With nearly 6 million units sold in Japan, it did better than one would have expected given its performance in the U.S., where it started off poorly and just cratered from there, having the unenviable distinctions of being outsold at least two-to-one by the Wii U and being the second worst-selling system from one of the Big Four after the Saturn. It did better in Europe, though not as good as it did in Japan. But in Japan, it managed three straight years above 1M units, being the #2 system in 2013 & 2014, and the #3 system in 2015 & 2016. Just goes to show you how friendly Japan is to handhelds. It probably helps that it had a ton of support from various Japanese developers. Not half bad, all things considered. If it had a lower launch price and no overpriced memory cards, and stronger support from Western developers, the Vita possibly could have done a lot better.
R.I.P. good friend
Just bought mine last month. Great console, it's such a shame it failed, I'm loving it so far.
Literally got mine today from Ebay. Any recommendations?
Ragnarok Odyssey and Soul Sacrifice are must have games for the Vita.
Persona 4 Golden
Also check out Severed it's one of my favourite on the Vita if you haven't played it on a Nintendo handheld already.
P4G got with the Vita! Severed I think I have from PS Plus. Need to look into RO and SS, thanks for the suggestions :D
Muramasa: Rebirth, Persona 4 Golden, Freedom Wars, Soul Sacrifice to start with.
Salt and Sanctuary is always fucking awesome.
Keep in mind Vita is the ONLY console you can get Final Fantasy 1-10 legitimately:
FFI in the Origins collection (PS1 Classics)
FFII in the Origins collection (PS1 Classics)
FIII in the remake ported from DS (PSP)
FFIV in the FFIV Complete Story bundle (PSP)
FFV (PS1 Classics)
FFVI (PS1 Classics)
FFVII (PS1 Classics)
FFVIII (PS1 Classics)
FFIX (PS1 Classics)
FFX in the HD remaster (Vita)
This isn't including Dissidia titles, World of Final Fantasy, FFX-2, Tactics (both PS1 Classic and PSP), FFIV: The After Years (included with FFIV)...
Persona 4 golden
Uncharted: golden abyss
Freedom Wars (though addicting so maybe I wouldnt)
Killzone
and of course a lot of ps1 classics, like Tomba and FF
Sony, yes, needed strong support from Western developers, but also it needed to more aggressively market the PS Vita to entice prospective 3DS buyers into buying the PS Vita instead. I remember GameStop went out of their way to place the 3DS and Vita on opposite sides of the store. Nintendo probably asked them to do this. If the PS Vita were placed side by side with the 3DS in the store, people would have more easily seen how much higher-quality tech device the PS Vita was, compared to the "toy" that the 3DS is and would have bought the PS Vita instead.
I'm more of a 3DS fan but I agree with this. 3DS and Vita launched at the same price. Vita was well worth it for that launch price, while 3DS was a joke. It wasn't until Nintendo came out with the XL model and dropped the price that I got a 3DS. I mean, they wanted $250 for that teeny tiny OG 3DS model, when the Vita was also $250? Get outta here!
Press f to pay respec
I still can't believe this outsold the Wii U. It's library of exclusives was XB1 levels of bad. I guess that just shows how badly people wanted console quality games on the go. Thankfully Switch is around to carry that flag now, and it is a breakout success!
Goodnight, sweet prince.