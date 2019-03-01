PlayStation Vita Production Has Ended in Japan - News

/ 1,553 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it has ended the production of the PlayStation Vita in Japan.

The PlayStation Vita launched in Japan in December 2011 and in February 2012 in North America and Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles