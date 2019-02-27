Quantcast
PlayStation Plus Games for March 2019 Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 2,094 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March 2019 for the PlayStation 4. This is the first month PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered 
  • The Witness 

14 Comments

golfgt170
golfgt170 (1 day ago)

Sub went up 10 euros and we get 2 games instead of 6. This is for the greedy....

Rafie
Rafie (1 day ago)

Yikes!!! Yeah I'm not feeling paying the same price for 2 games where Xbox offers more. Can't go down when you've set the standard unless you drop the price a bit.

Harkins1721
Harkins1721 (23 hours ago)

Hopefully we see some PSNow price reductions or games get included with PS+

Kerotan
Kerotan (18 hours ago)

What an awesome month

Angelv577
Angelv577 (23 hours ago)

I don't have the witness so I am good with that one. I already own cod mw.

Bandorr
Bandorr (1 day ago)

Is it only going to be two games from now on? I expected the PS3/Vita games to be replaced with more PS4 games. Specially VR ones.

Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (1 day ago)

AWESOME. Both are great games.

Chrizum
Chrizum (1 day ago)

Nice, I can get CoD 4 without giving those greedy Activision fuckers my money.

John2290
John2290 (23 hours ago)

Yeah, Sony just gives them money from your subscription fee on our behalf. :(

Sixteenvolt420
Sixteenvolt420 (8 hours ago)

I unfortunately have them both already, so nothing for me in March. 2 great games for sure!

JSG87
JSG87 (14 hours ago)

I really don't mind paying for less games. I only bought my PlayStation at the end of January and play online quite a lot.

Azzanation
Azzanation (15 hours ago)

Only 2 games now? What happened to the 4 to 6 games a month?

John2290
John2290 (1 day ago)

Will Activision profit more If I download Cod 4 or has my subscription money already benifet them?

COKTOE
COKTOE (20 hours ago)

I think it's likely that Sony pays the makers of any games offered on PS+ a flat rate and that's that. I obviously don't know, but that makes sense to me.

Machina
Machina (1 day ago)

Meh...

dx11332sega
dx11332sega (1 day ago)

Wheres Ps3 and Psvita's?

JON0
JON0 (1 day ago)

"This is the first month PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games." :(

trunkswd
trunkswd (1 day ago)

Sony is no longer releasing the free PS3 and PSV games on PS Plus

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (1 day ago)

There were already notices stating that there will no longer be any free PS3 & PS Vita games for PS Plus members starting March.

