PlayStation Plus Games for March 2019 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 2,094 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March 2019 for the PlayStation 4. This is the first month PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- The Witness
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Sub went up 10 euros and we get 2 games instead of 6. This is for the greedy....
Yikes!!! Yeah I'm not feeling paying the same price for 2 games where Xbox offers more. Can't go down when you've set the standard unless you drop the price a bit.
Hopefully we see some PSNow price reductions or games get included with PS+
What an awesome month
I don't have the witness so I am good with that one. I already own cod mw.
Is it only going to be two games from now on? I expected the PS3/Vita games to be replaced with more PS4 games. Specially VR ones.
AWESOME. Both are great games.
Nice, I can get CoD 4 without giving those greedy Activision fuckers my money.
Yeah, Sony just gives them money from your subscription fee on our behalf. :(
I unfortunately have them both already, so nothing for me in March. 2 great games for sure!
I really don't mind paying for less games. I only bought my PlayStation at the end of January and play online quite a lot.
Only 2 games now? What happened to the 4 to 6 games a month?
Will Activision profit more If I download Cod 4 or has my subscription money already benifet them?
I think it's likely that Sony pays the makers of any games offered on PS+ a flat rate and that's that. I obviously don't know, but that makes sense to me.
Meh...
Wheres Ps3 and Psvita's?
"This is the first month PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games." :(
Sony is no longer releasing the free PS3 and PSV games on PS Plus
There were already notices stating that there will no longer be any free PS3 & PS Vita games for PS Plus members starting March.
