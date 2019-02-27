Switch vs Wii VGChartz Gap Charts January 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,882 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 281,179 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,923,395 - Wii
Total Lead: 2,252,252 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 30,649,113
Wii Total Sales: 32,901,365
January 2019 is the 23rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has grew its lead by 281,179 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 3.92 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.25 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 30.65 million units, while the Wii sold 32.90 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
5 Comments
Switch ain't no slouch, better watch out.
2019 is the year of the Switch.....
Switch putting up quite some fight here
I don't think that Switch will take the lead again in the next 12 months. Wii sold 300k units almost every week in it's 3rd year. Switch currently sells 250k. And we have a strong holiday season for Wii coming the next 2 months.
This is fine. Wii numbers were pumped up by casuals, that usually don't play videogames, and would eventually abandon Nintendo for smartphones. Switch owners are almost entirely people that genuinely like videogames.
If the Switch manages to keep up with the Wii for another 15 months or so then the Switch will be guaranteed to outsell the Wii as it's pretty much certain the Switch won't drop as hard and fast as the Wii did back then.
Well with Poke'mon and Animal Crossing coming out that's pretty much guaranteed. If anything 2019's sales should make 2017 sales look tame by comparison.
