The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Remaster Launches March 29 in Europe - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Following the announcement that the remaster of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 26 in North America, publisher Marvelous Europe announced the game will launch in Europe and Australia on March 29.





Here is an overview of the game:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel gives players the chance to follow the activities of Thors Military Academy’s specialized “Class VII” on PlayStation 4 with added features not found in any previous console releases. This includes dual audio for the first time in the series’ history on console, allowing players to enjoy the original Japanese voices for each of the games’ myriad characters. Additionally, they may choose to play with the much-lauded English dub that includes over 5,000 additional English lines previously available only in the PC edition.

Story:

Among the nations on the Zemurian continent, the mighty Erebonian Empire has been quick to outwardly stake its claim militarily; yet politically, ugly bouts of internal conflict between the upper class and commoners attempting to rise to power have been steadily intensifying day by day. The Noble and Reformist Factions have been none too kind to one another over the years, and tensions between the two only stand to worsen if compromises aren’t made in the very near future.

Rean Schwarzer, like any other citizen of the Imperial Nation, is no stranger to these rising conflicts: the class system has been deeply embedded into the hearts of every Erebonian since the days of old. As a seventeen-year-old student preparing for his new life at Thors Military Academy, however, he notices that his crimson uniform differs from the standard ones issued to his peers—typically green for commoners, and white for nobles.

Enter, Class VII of Thors Military Academy. For the first time in the prestigious academy’s history, rank means nothing and skill means everything. With nine hand-picked students of various backgrounds and abilities, Rean included, Class VII readies itself to dive deep into the political quagmire that threatens not only them, but the Empire as a whole

