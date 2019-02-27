Pokémon Sword And Shield Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced the next core Pokémon RPGs, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, for the Nintendo Switch. The games will release worldwide in late 2019.

The game takes place in a new region called Galar. It features the countryside, contemporary cities, vast plains, and snow covered mountains. There are three new starter Pokémon - Grookey the chimp, Scorbunny the rabbit and Sobble the water lizard.

View the Pokémon Nintendo Direct below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

