Pokémon Sword And Shield Announced for Switch

Nintendo has announced the next core Pokémon RPGs, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, for the Nintendo Switch. The games will release worldwide in late 2019.
The game takes place in a new region called Galar. It features the countryside, contemporary cities, vast plains, and snow covered mountains. There are three new starter Pokémon - Grookey the chimp, Scorbunny the rabbit and Sobble the water lizard.
View the Pokémon Nintendo Direct below:
20 million Switches sold right there.
Pokemon in HD, check. Have my credit card.
2017: Mario + Rabbids 2019: Pokemon + Rabbids
Late 2019 Rabbid Pokemon fans buying Switches?
Nice ...yeah, that's about it. Looks like a good Pokemon game, nice visual step up, no Let's Go art style. But a brief look so need to see more. But ar least we got gameplay and not that Sun and Moon logo and concept art bs
Need more info about this, but still, I hope they bring back features like the Battle Frontier and the contests, and they don't make the early game so hand-holdy.
I want the little hot-footed bunny!! ^^
Guys/gals I'm not very versed on how the Pokemon games work. I've always seen 2 titles (Sun & Moon, Red & Blue, etc) when these games release. Do you get both games, or will 1 game suffice? I'm really not sure. This will be my first MAINLINE Pokemon game. I have the fighting game.
One will be fine, the double release is mainly to give reason for people to trade by having a few Pokemon exclusive to each game.
Yeah, both games are essentially the same with a few very minor differences that you can make up with trading.
Thank you both very much! I really was confused about how it worked. I'm actually excited about getting the game. All of these years (I'm 36) and I was never interested in a Pokemon game til now.
- 0
Well, after the anticipation I've got nothing to complain about.
I'm slamming 50s against the screen of my switch but this isn't downloading.... what am I doing wrong??? Please help?!!!!
Well there's your problem, you need a $60 bill!
I offered up my first born and the download started, crisis over!
lol is that a bunny?
it's a scorching bunny! and.... that grass pokemon seems to have made the mistake of picking up a stick.... Grass/Fighting anyone? I'd like my pokemon to be weak to everything!! Lovely Quad weakness to flying as well! Nice.
This made me less interested in gen 8. Meltan was already bad enough, but I was hoping the new starters would make up for it...they didn't. Don't know what they did to Meowth, but it looks painful.
This was moved to the top says 3 minutes ago checks these comments are 1 hour ago weird?
