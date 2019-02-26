Resident Evil 2 Tops 4 Million Units Shipped - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,484 Views
Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 2 has shipped over four million units since it launched on January 25.
The franchise how now sold over 90 million units since the first one released in 1996. The original Resident Evil 2 sold 4.96 million units and is the fourth best-selling game in the franchise.
Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
5 Comments
Resident Evil 3 remake confirmed.
RE3 Remake confirmed would be proof of the existence of a benevolent God.
Personally I'd like a Code Veronica remake. Never played it back in the day. Heck even a crappy rerelease of the original would do me.
I believe you can find Code Veronica on PSN already. Tried it late last gen and I still enjoyed it. I would love a remake of the game as well though, it's definitely the one of best RE spin off game and has the quality of a mainline RE game.
Bring on the good times. I mean Resi 3.
Bring on Nemesis!
It has almost outsold the original Resident Evil 2!
Important to remember these are shipped not sold. But it could easily outsell 2 with digital taken into account. My only worry is sales slowing down as the competition arrives.
