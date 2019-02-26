Resident Evil 2 Tops 4 Million Units Shipped - Sales

posted 1 day ago

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 2 has shipped over four million units since it launched on January 25.

The franchise how now sold over 90 million units since the first one released in 1996. The original Resident Evil 2 sold 4.96 million units and is the fourth best-selling game in the franchise.

Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

