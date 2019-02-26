Quantcast
Pokémon Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, February 27

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,345 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a seven minute Nintendo Direct focused on Pokémon. It will be held tomorrow, February 27 at 6am PT / 9am ET. 

You can view the Nintendo Direct here.

While it wasn't announced, the Nintendo Direct is expected to focus on the 2019 core Pokémon game.

6 Comments

Nuvendil
Nuvendil (1 day ago)

Gen 8 is likely to be revealed, really hope it isn't just a logo.

  • +6
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (1 day ago)

7 minutes of the Gen 8 logo. That would be infuriating hilarious.

  • +2
SecondWar
SecondWar (2 days ago)

Please be Gen 8 and not just Go updates.

  • +3
gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (1 day ago)

Not only will it be Let's Go updates, but also a Detective Pikachu port announcement lol

  • +1
SecondWar
SecondWar (1 day ago)

That would be typical of my luck at the moment.

  • +1
Mnementh
Mnementh (1 day ago)

"We are sorry to say that the next full installment of Pokemon will need a bit more time to complete. Please understand!" ;-)

  • +2
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 days ago)

Only 7 minutes? So just a quick reveal for Pokemon Switch 2019 title?

  • +1
Amnesia
Amnesia (2 days ago)

7min is long, for showing images of a game for the first time.
Astral chain was 2min12, so you will have 3 times more to watch. And for E3 there will be long gameplay sessions.

  • 0
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 days ago)

I was expecting a lengthy reveal to generate hype for the game. If it's only 7 minutes then why not just include it in the last Direct? Seems like an odd choice to me is all.

  • 0
gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (2 days ago)

Probably didn't want to draw any attention away from Pokemon with all the other games in the Direct, although of course it would be the standout from the rest of the pack, but like Smash Bros, they want to have Directs dedicated only to Pokemon.

  • 0
mZuzek
mZuzek (1 day ago)

Because that's just what the Pokemon company always does. They always do their own separate thing, I don't think they've ever announced a new Pokemon game at either a Nintendo Direct or at E3 (except the "announcement" for gen 8 at E3 2017). They only ever talk about previously announced games at these.

  • 0
Moonhero
Moonhero (1 day ago)

I'm ready to be disappointed. It will be 3 pokemon games that are spin-offs... Pokemon Pinball, pokemon mystery dungeon, and a cellphone app.

  • 0
Amnesia
Amnesia (2 days ago)

DLC for let's go Pikachu :D !!

  • -2