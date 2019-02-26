Pokémon Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, February 27 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,345 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a seven minute Nintendo Direct focused on Pokémon. It will be held tomorrow, February 27 at 6am PT / 9am ET.
You can view the Nintendo Direct here.
Tune in on 2/27 at 6am PT for roughly 7 minutes of new information in a livestreamed #Pokemon Direct presentation!https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/BEwvJi8BFi— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 26, 2019
While it wasn't announced, the Nintendo Direct is expected to focus on the 2019 core Pokémon game.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Gen 8 is likely to be revealed, really hope it isn't just a logo.
7 minutes of the Gen 8 logo. That would be infuriating hilarious.
- +2
Please be Gen 8 and not just Go updates.
Not only will it be Let's Go updates, but also a Detective Pikachu port announcement lol
- +1
That would be typical of my luck at the moment.
- +1
"We are sorry to say that the next full installment of Pokemon will need a bit more time to complete. Please understand!" ;-)
Only 7 minutes? So just a quick reveal for Pokemon Switch 2019 title?
7min is long, for showing images of a game for the first time.
Astral chain was 2min12, so you will have 3 times more to watch. And for E3 there will be long gameplay sessions.
- 0
I was expecting a lengthy reveal to generate hype for the game. If it's only 7 minutes then why not just include it in the last Direct? Seems like an odd choice to me is all.
- 0
Probably didn't want to draw any attention away from Pokemon with all the other games in the Direct, although of course it would be the standout from the rest of the pack, but like Smash Bros, they want to have Directs dedicated only to Pokemon.
- 0
Because that's just what the Pokemon company always does. They always do their own separate thing, I don't think they've ever announced a new Pokemon game at either a Nintendo Direct or at E3 (except the "announcement" for gen 8 at E3 2017). They only ever talk about previously announced games at these.
- 0
I'm ready to be disappointed. It will be 3 pokemon games that are spin-offs... Pokemon Pinball, pokemon mystery dungeon, and a cellphone app.
DLC for let's go Pikachu :D !!