Pokémon Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, February 27

Nintendo announced it will host a seven minute Nintendo Direct focused on Pokémon. It will be held tomorrow, February 27 at 6am PT / 9am ET.

You can view the Nintendo Direct here.

Tune in on 2/27 at 6am PT for roughly 7 minutes of new information in a livestreamed #Pokemon Direct presentation!https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/BEwvJi8BFi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 26, 2019

While it wasn't announced, the Nintendo Direct is expected to focus on the 2019 core Pokémon game.

