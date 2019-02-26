Darksiders III The Crucible DLC Out Now - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced The Crucible DLC for Darksiders III is available now for $6.99 / £5.99 / €6.99.

View the launch trailer for the DLC below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:

And now, listen… Targon has a message for you…

Horseman,

Only the strongest warriors throughout history gained access to the Crucible. To prove you are worthy, capture the first of the Deadly Sins once and for all. Do that and Vulgrim will show you the way. The more Sins you defeat, the further into the Crucible you may pass.

Once you have entered the Crucible, enemies will come at you in 25 waves. If you survive a set of five, you are given a choice: take your reward and leave or proceed and risk losing everything. Endure all one hundred waves in one go, and you will face the final challenge.

So to reiterate:

Defeating the first “real” Sin unlocks the Crucible and the first 25 waves;

Second “real” Sin unlocks the next 25 waves;

Third “real” Sin unlocks the next 25 waves;

Fourth “real” Sin unlocks the last 25 waves;

Defeat 5 waves without dying: you can either take your loot (rare crafting materials, new enchantments, new armor sets and a vast amount of souls) and run, or continue and risk losing everything;

Defeating all 100 waves without dying, sets you up for the ultimate and final challenge of the Crucible.

Shall we proceed?

Key Features:

In this mighty morsel of digital wonderment, competitors can expect to receive a truly earth-shattering experience: The Crucible!

A legendary challenge whispered with reverence across the universe. Not even the Creator could have envisioned such glorious spectacle as that which is found in this fabled arena.

101 Waves of grueling combat, fit only for the toughest and most steadfast of warriors.

New armor sets to don as proof of your superiority.

New Enchantments never seen until now.

Rare crafting materials to improve your weapons and enhancements.

All provided by the generous, steady hand of the Crucible’s Overseer.

That’s right, it is I! Targon! Founder of this stupendous arena, and the only one ever to conquer it. So what say you, challenger? Do you have what it takes to surpass me?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles