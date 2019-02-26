Touhou Luna Nights Leaves Steam Early Access, 20% Off Until March 4 - News

/ 508 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Playism announced developer Team Ladybug's Metroidvania Touhou game, Touhou Luna Nights, has left Steam Early Access and to celebrate the launch of the game is 20 percent off until March 4.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Touhou Luna Nights is a 2D search action (Metroidvania) Touhou game. After creating many action games, this is a new project from Team Ladybug. Story

“–Now, let’s begin my world.”

The vampire from the Scarlet Devil Mansion, Remilia Scarlet, suddenly sends her maid, Sakuya Izayoi, to a parallel universe similar to Gensokyo.

A strange world, strange youkai, and unable to use the power to manipulate time. What is Remilia up to……? What’s special about this game

Key Features:

Time stop system from character’s Ability and Gimmick maps that use special abilities like time stop.

Adapt the “graze” system of the Touhou Project into a 2D game, giving you a sense of tension in approaching to the enemy.

Graphics that bring out the appeal of Touhou world, such as attractive dot Graphics.

A word from the publisher:

Team Ladybug began with "Pharaoh Rebirth," continuing with other enjoyable games including

"Resurrection of Beldia" and "Shin Megami Tensei SYNCHRONICITY PROLOGUE."

Since, I have been waiting in anticipation for their next project.





This time, they have created a fan fiction game based off the world-renowned "Touhou Project."

From the background to the character's movements and various skills,

one can feel the creator's passion for games and love of the Touhou project.





While it is a 2D search game similar to Castlevania, the game can easily progress without

the insistence of repeat elements or collecting items. This has resulted in a spectacular game

born from the game production skills cultivated by Team Ladybug.



And I personally want to highlight the beauty of the anime sprite.

You can see the attention to detail the creator put into not only the leading character's movements,

but the effects and enemy characters.



Touhou Luna Night's is not only for Touhou fans but one that can be enjoyed by anyone who loves 2D action games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles