Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – January 2019 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through January 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch continually to close the gap with the Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch has a high chance of surpassing the Xbox One by the end of the year. The PlayStation 4 is also on track to easily surpass 100 million units sold by the end of 2019.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 92 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 30 million mark. The PS4 has sold 92.64 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 41.48 million units, and the Switch 30.65 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 56 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 19 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 92,643,705

Xbox One Total Sales: 41,483,953

Switch Total Sales: 30,649,113

During the month of January 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 143,140 units for the month and the Xbox One by 927,377 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 784,237 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 218,944 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 263,038 units and the Xbox One is down 105,945 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 48 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 42 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just 10 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,024,311

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 240,074

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,167,451

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

