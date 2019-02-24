Kenka Bancho Otome 2nd Rumble!! Opening Cinematic Released - News

Spike Chunsoft has released the opening cinematic for the otome visual novel, Kenka Bancho Otome 2nd Rumble!!.

View it below:

Kenka Bancho Otome 2nd Rumble!! will launch for the PlayStation Vita in Japan on March 14.

