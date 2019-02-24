Umihara Kawase Fresh! Trailer Released - News

Success has released a new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Umihara Kawase Fresh!

View it below:

Umihara Kawase Fresh! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on April 25.

