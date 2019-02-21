Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - February 2, 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,457 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2016 – (Week ending January 9 to February 6)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to February 4)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to February 3)
2018 – (Week ending January 5 to February 2)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2019 versus 2018 and 2018 versus 2017 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 136,915 (-31.4%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 268,798 (23.4%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 156,051 (-39.1%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 361,633 (-22.1%)
- PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 33,876 (-76.0%)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
3 Comments
Dat XBO drop, it's like the Wii in 2011
I know that the 3DS is getting near retirement, but one thing this shows is how it can keep up a solid tail end. It's in it's 8th year now and still doing decently well. Just compare its marketshare with the Vita.
Nah, the marketshare just reflects that Vita is dropping out way harder than the 3DS. I must say, Vita was the only console that really took a hit by the Switch-release. And looking at all the Vita-games co,ming over to Switch the devs seems to think so too.
I can't blame them for jumping ship. The Vita didn't really have that big of an install base.
I guess the two go together though. A large install base leads to a long tail end. Both Nintendo and a few third party devs kept supporting the 3DS even after the Switch released. I would expect the Switch to keep getting support after its successor releases too.
And think that new consoles only at the end of 2020. It will be painful for Sony and Microsoft to be there.
If this is the PS4 End of Life, its is doing very well.
