Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Gets Helena and Kokoro Trailer - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have released a new trailer for Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet that features Helena and Kokoro.

View it below:

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on March 20, 2019 in Japan.

