Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2 Top the January US Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,273 Views
Kingdom Hearts III debuted at the top of the US monthly charts for January 2019, according to NPD. Launch month dollar sales were 2.5 times higher than Kingdom Hearts II.
Resident Evil 2 debuted in second with launch month dollar sales 2.8 times higher than the original did back in January 1998. It was also the bset-selling Xbox One game in January.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe debuted in third. Launch month dollar sales were 30 eprcent higher than the Wii U version in November 2012.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown debuted in seventh with a new franchise record. Launch month dollar sales were 80 percent higher than Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation.
Here are the top 20 best-selling games in January 2019 in terms of dollars:
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII**
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- NBA 2K19
- Mario Kart 8*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 19**
- Tales Of Vesperia
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Battlefield V^
- Super Mario Party*
- Minecraft***
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FIFA 19**
- Super Mario Odyssey*
*Digital sales not included
**PC digital not included
***Digital for Xbox and PlayStation included, but not PC or Nintendo eshop
Here are the top 10 best-selling games by platform:
Xbox One
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Sea Of Thieves
- NBA 2K19
- Battlefield V
- Madden NFL 19
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- NBA 2K19
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 19
- Battlefield V
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario Kart 8
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee
- Splatoon 2
- Tales of Vesperia
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey
- Pokemon: Ultra Sun
- Mario Kart 7
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Super Smash Bros.
- Pokemon: Ultra Moon
- Super Mario 3D Land
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Thanks VentureBeat.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Excellent top 3. Curious to see how KH3 does next month.
KH3 killin' it. Nice that Tales of Vesperia at least made it to the Switch top 10.
Both are terrific games. Question now is whether they'll holdover well as the flood of new releases emerge.
All according to Nomura's keikaku.
No other games sell on switch other than what you see there in the top ten. Make you wonder why third party publishers bother?
I agree. Unless third parties start bringing their A game, they should shut up and not bother at all.
- -2
Wish it was RE2 at #1 but hey, who am I to complain. GO RE2! Fucking brilliant videogame. A gamer's GAME!
who do you figure all the other games are for?
- +1
Oh, you know,,,it's just that RE2 feels so "golden" and nostalgic. With all these games trying to become movies these days (and TLOU is one of the all-time best but it still isn't what I would say a gamer's game like RE2 to me is) it's refreshing when a game doesn't hide the fact it is a "video game." RE2 feels and looks realistic, but doesn't forget it's a game. The management system and storage box hardly feel realistic, but work well in the gameplay department. The same can be said for the "classic" puzzles. It's what I want from my games, anyway. Bravo to Capcom and hopefully RE8 goes this route.
- 0