Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2 Top the January US Charts - Sales

/ 1,273 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Kingdom Hearts III debuted at the top of the US monthly charts for January 2019, according to NPD. Launch month dollar sales were 2.5 times higher than Kingdom Hearts II.

Resident Evil 2 debuted in second with launch month dollar sales 2.8 times higher than the original did back in January 1998. It was also the bset-selling Xbox One game in January.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe debuted in third. Launch month dollar sales were 30 eprcent higher than the Wii U version in November 2012.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown debuted in seventh with a new franchise record. Launch month dollar sales were 80 percent higher than Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in January 2019 in terms of dollars:

Kingdom Hearts III Resident Evil 2 2019 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8* Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 19** Tales Of Vesperia The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Battlefield V^ Super Mario Party* Minecraft*** Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Marvel’s Spider-Man FIFA 19** Super Mario Odyssey*

*Digital sales not included

**PC digital not included

***Digital for Xbox and PlayStation included, but not PC or Nintendo eshop

Here are the top 10 best-selling games by platform:

Xbox One

Resident Evil 2 2019 Kingdom Hearts III Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption II Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sea Of Thieves NBA 2K19 Battlefield V Madden NFL 19 Grand Theft Auto V

PlayStation 4

Kingdom Hearts III Resident Evil 2 2019 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption II Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown NBA 2K19 Marvel’s Spider-Man Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 19 Battlefield V

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Super Mario Odyssey Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee Splatoon 2 Tales of Vesperia

Nintendo 3DS

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey Pokemon: Ultra Sun Mario Kart 7 Luigi’s Mansion Super Smash Bros. Pokemon: Ultra Moon Super Mario 3D Land The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D New Super Mario Bros. 2 The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles