New Xbox Releases This Week - Anthem

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. Six games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Almost There The Platformer

Daggerhood

Anthem

Unexplored: Unlocked Edition

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past

